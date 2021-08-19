AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.20.

BOS traded up C$1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$980.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

