Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 874,900 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $80,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.