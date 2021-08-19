Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

