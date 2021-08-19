Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGFY. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

