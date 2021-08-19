Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $79.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

AEM stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

