Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Shares of AEM opened at C$71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

