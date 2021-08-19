Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating Purchases 800 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

