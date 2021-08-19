ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGESY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

