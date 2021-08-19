Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

