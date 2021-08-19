Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00.

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.37. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.60.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

