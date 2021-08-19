Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,208 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Hercules Capital worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

HTGC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.