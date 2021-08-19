Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 306,119 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,119 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 3,677,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,912. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

