Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21,167.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,352,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

