Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,656 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.