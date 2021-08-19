Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.71, a P/E/G ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

