Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,916.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $361.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.