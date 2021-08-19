Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

