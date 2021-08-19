Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADMLF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,738. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.