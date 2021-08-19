Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADMLF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,738. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

