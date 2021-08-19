AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $70.91 million and $12.15 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00849384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00102746 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,631,904 coins and its circulating supply is 126,189,427 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

