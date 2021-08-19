Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

