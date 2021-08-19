Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adecco Group stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

