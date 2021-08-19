ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

ACVA opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

