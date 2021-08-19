Acumen Capital Lowers Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QST. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

