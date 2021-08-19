Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of Absci stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Absci has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $31.53.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
