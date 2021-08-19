Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $260.60

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 513309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.90 ($3.59).

ABDN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 314 ($4.10).

The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

