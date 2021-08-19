Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.23 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

