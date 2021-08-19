AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

