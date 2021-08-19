AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in AbbVie by 66.8% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

