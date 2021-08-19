Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $126.11. 131,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

