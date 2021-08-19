Abacus Property Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ABP)

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
