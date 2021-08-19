Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 17% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $136.46 million and $107.33 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 65,262,832 coins and its circulating supply is 62,640,769 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.