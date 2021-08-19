89,628 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $53,975,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 19.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,197. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.