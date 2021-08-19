88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $19.63 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.27 or 0.00115518 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $360,729.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,050 coins and its circulating supply is 375,539 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

