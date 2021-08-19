8,514 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,631.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.92. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

