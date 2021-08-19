$827.78 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Aug 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce sales of $827.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $830.45 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $768.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.70. 110,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,020,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

