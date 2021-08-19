$827.06 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $827.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE TNL traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. 16,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,008,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.