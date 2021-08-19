$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report $82.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.10 million and the highest is $82.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.98. 1,154,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $17,779,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

