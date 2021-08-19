809 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 68.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

