76,781 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

