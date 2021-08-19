722 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

