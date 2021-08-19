$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $66.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.17 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,417 shares of company stock worth $4,215,734. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.