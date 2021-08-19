$652.28 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $652.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $400.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $411.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $4,453,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

