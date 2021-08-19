6,438 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

