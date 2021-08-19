5,166 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 389,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

