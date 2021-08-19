50,000 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

