450 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

