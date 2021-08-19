$434.53 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $434.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.88 million to $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,319. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

