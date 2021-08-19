$424.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.08 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

POLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,221. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

