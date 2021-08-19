$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 358,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

