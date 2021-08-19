$38.46 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post sales of $38.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

KREF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,384. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.